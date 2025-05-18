Beyond All Reason RTS

Made in Webflow

Lights 2.0 & Distortions 1.0 Update is here!

Read more

The ultimate real-time
strategy game

Watch TrailerDevlogPlay for Free

The Epic scale RTS experience you've been waiting for

GuidesLatest NewsPlay for Free

Outsmart your foes
with tactical finesse...

See Armada unitsLearn Tactics

...or smash them
with brute force

See Cortex unitsLearn commands

Real-Time Strategy

Redefined

Every unit, projectile and explosion simulated in real-time

Unmatched

Scale & realism

All units and projectiles are simulated in real-time. The game offers fully simulated projectile ballistics, explosion physics and terrain deformation.

Enjoy an immersive RTS experience, whether you are commanding individual units, or armies of thousands. Take control as you engage in an epic struggle for domination!

ScreenshotsGameplay

Strategic

Importance of terrain

The shape of every battlefield in-game imposes which strategies work and which units are effective. No two maps will play the same. Radar cannot penetrate mountains and nuclear warfare will physically alter the terrain.

Utilize over 10 different unit classes, including all-terrain Experimental units, to work your way to victory.

Learn how to Play

Countless

Possible strategies

Your power lies in the careful balance of exponentially growing your resource income and the production of devastating war machines.

You decide if you want to disarm your enemies with a few precise early strikes or to build a thousand bombers and obliterate them.

Immerse yourself in a violent world where tactical and strategical supremacy are needed in your fight towards victory.

Commands Overview

Over 400 units

Unique and with a purpose

Each and every unit in the game has a role to fill. Mix-and-match units to create infinite possible tactics. Experiment with your own combinations and show off the new strategies you develop in battle.

Compare Units

"A new era of epic strategy battles has begun"

By far the RTS I love the most. Very deep gameplay, clever and dynamic. Graphics, sound, animation and physics are gorgeous.
Twitter IconReddit IconDiscord IconYouTube IconSlant Logo
Anonymous
The games are wild. 8v8 with thousands of units on the screen on a scale that is huge.. it's pretty sweet!
Twitter IconReddit IconDiscord IconYouTube IconSlant Logo
Day9TV
I've played the game for just 1 year and basically have disregarded most other RTS I've played in favor of BAR. The game just feels so good to play in various aspects.
Twitter IconReddit IconDiscord IconYouTube IconSlant Logo
DuckDuck
Love this. You guys need to shout louder about this game. It's awesome.
Twitter IconReddit IconDiscord IconYouTube IconSlant Logo
DutchToast
"It's a stunning example of what a bit of passion can do in the right hands. It's a treasure chest of fun guys, get it, it's free"
Twitter IconReddit IconDiscord IconYouTube IconSlant Logo
Worth-a-buy
Awesome game and awesome devs ... BAR is like a dream come true.
Twitter IconReddit IconDiscord IconYouTube IconSlant Logo
Paweł S
BAR looks soooo good. I cant believe how detailed the units are.
Twitter IconReddit IconDiscord IconYouTube IconSlant Logo
PhreeX
This game is an incredible achievement and an homage to Total Annihilation. It’s a love-letter to big, sprawling team vs team RTS lovers. It’s fun to watch, it’s fun to play. I really hope this gets huge.
Twitter IconReddit IconDiscord IconYouTube IconSlant Logo
Wulfric_Drogo
The raptor defense mod is the best in any RTS game I have ever seen
Twitter IconReddit IconDiscord IconYouTube IconSlant Logo
Eye of Truth
Best RTS around right now and its not even close. Huge respect and gratitude to everyone that has worked passionately to bring this game to life.
Twitter IconReddit IconDiscord IconYouTube IconSlant Logo
anab0lic
I have to say i'm very impressed. Amazing work on the models and i like that i feel right at home with the controls and all. Been ages since i played BA, but this is very nice to see.
Twitter IconReddit IconDiscord IconYouTube IconSlant Logo
catraxx
Beyond All Reason is a phenomenal reinvestment into the RTS genre, lauding TA and SupCom with its style and tone.
Twitter IconReddit IconDiscord IconYouTube IconSlant Logo
Bradley Skeen
The game looks amazing. Gameplay, graphics... It is also free. Seems like its too good to be true.
Twitter IconReddit IconDiscord IconYouTube IconSlant Logo
jutshka
"Beyond All Reason is more than Total Annihilation has ever been" (Dutch)
Twitter IconReddit IconDiscord IconYouTube IconSlant Logo
tweakers.net
The pace of development is also astounding, I only recently learnt BAR exists and to see the rate of updates gives me so much hope. This could restore the genre!
Twitter IconReddit IconDiscord IconYouTube IconSlant Logo
evilplansandstuff
Beyond All Reason Is The Best RTS I've Played Since Starcraft 2 (By Far)
Twitter IconReddit IconDiscord IconYouTube IconSlant Logo
uThermal
BAR is beyond amazing! How can you guys still be giving it away? TAKE MY MONEY!!!
Twitter IconReddit IconDiscord IconYouTube IconSlant Logo
orangespy
I cannot believe what you've build ... it's just truly a wonder ... blown away!
Twitter IconReddit IconDiscord IconYouTube IconSlant Logo
Chris Taylor
Honestly I'm astounded and the game looks amazing from every angle.
Twitter IconReddit IconDiscord IconYouTube IconSlant Logo
Willow's Duality
Awesome game! Best RTS I've ever played. I literally can't go back to other RTS after playing this.
Twitter IconReddit IconDiscord IconYouTube IconSlant Logo
Trenvo
top crumble
Back to Top
Beyond All Reason RTS
Download & Play for Free

Nav

HomeDownload for freeSupport BARBuy Merch

Information

NewsScreenshotsGuidesGameplayCommandsFAQMapsCode of Conduct

ARMADA FACTION

Unit OverviewBotsVehiclesAircraftShipsHovercraftFactoriesDefensesBuildings

CORTEX FACTION

Unit OverviewBotsVehiclesAircraftShipsHovercraftFactoriesDefensesBuildings

Development

overviewDevlogBalance ChangesSteam RoadmapTEam

OTHER

Compare Units
Beyond All Reason is powered by
Reddit Icon
Privacy PolicyCode of ConductPromokitDevelopment ResourcesTourney Casting Requirements